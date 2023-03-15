People are preparing for the holy month of Ramadan as Shaban comes to a conclusion.

Since the Islamic calendar is lunar-based, many people are curious as to when Pakistan’s first Roza (fast) will begin.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmon have set the date of the Ramadan moonsighting meeting for March 22.

Following Asr prayer on March 22 (equivalent to Shaban 29), the Provincial Auqaf in Peshawar will host the central meeting for the viewing of Ramadan’s moon, which will be presided over by Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, according to a statement from the ministry.

Meetings of other zonal committees will also take place there, including at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad’s Kohsar Block, it was noted.

In the event that the moon is seen on March 22, the first Roza will fall on March 23, and in the absence of this, the Holy Month of Ramadan will begin on March 24.

But, according to the ministry, Abdul Khabir Azad, Head of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will make the final determination regarding the crescent sighting.