The new office hours for Ramadan 2023 were set by the monitoring committee that will oversee the execution of the austerity measures.

The office hours for the holy month will be 7:30am to 2:30pm and up to 12:30pm on Fridays beginning on the first day of Ramadan, according to details. The summer season will follow the same work schedule.

A formal announcement has not yet been made. But the committee, which met on Monday in Islamabad and was presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, made the final decision.

Furthermore, March 22 has been set aside for a discussion regarding the Ramadan moonsighting.

The central meeting for the sighting of the Ramadan moon will take place on March 22 (which corresponds to Shaban 29) following Asr prayer at Provincial Auqaf Peshawar, under the leadership of Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, according to a statement from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

If the moon is seen on March 22, the first Roza will fall on March 23, and if not, Ramadan will begin on March 24. If the moon is not seen on March 22, the first Roza will fall on March 24.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s Abdul Khabir Azad, however, will ultimately decide whether or not the crescent was seen, according to the ministry.