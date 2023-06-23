Lahore: The Meteorological Department says that from June 24 there is a possibility of rain with thunder in the upper regions of the country including Punjab.

According to the report, PDMA says that westerly winds are likely to enter the upper regions of the country from June 25.

From June 24 to 30 Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek. In Singh, rain with strong winds and thunder and heavy rain is also expected at some places.

PDMA said that there is a risk of urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala on June 26 and 27 due to heavy rain, while there is also a risk of landslides in Murree.

According to PDMA, there is a risk of flood situation in DG Khan on June 27 due to heavy rains. PDMA has directed that travelers and tourists should be careful to avoid unpleasant situations during bad weather.

Call PDMA’s helpline 1129 for assistance in civil emergencies.