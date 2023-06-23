Mumbai: Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan bought agricultural land worth more than Rs 12 crore.

According to report, Suhana Khan, who recently entered the world of acting, has bought this land in a village in Alibagh.

The value of Sahana Khan’s 1.5 acre agricultural land is estimated to be Rs 12.19 crore, which is registered in the name of Deja Vu Farm Private Limited.

Suhana Khan is an actress as well as a beauty brand ambassador. These days the actress is busy promoting her debut web series ‘The Archies’.

It should be remembered that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has entered the film world as a writer and assistant director and now King Khan’s daughter has also followed in her father’s footsteps.