Pakistan’s Meteorological Department has forecast rain in several parts of the country, although hot and dry conditions are expected to prevail across most regions.

According to the weather department, much of the country will continue to experience warm and dry weather on Monday. Most plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, are likely to remain hot and dry throughout the day.

Temperatures in Peshawar could reach as high as 39 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels were recorded at 48 per cent.

Weather conditions are expected to be relatively milder in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with light rain forecast at isolated locations in Swat, Chitral and Dir.

The department also predicted rainfall at a few places in the Potohar region, Kashmir and Punjab.

Meanwhile, intense heat is expected to persist in the country’s plains. Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heat.

The latest forecast comes as authorities continue to monitor weather conditions ahead of the summer season, with intermittent rain expected to provide some relief in select areas while most regions remain under hot and dry conditions.