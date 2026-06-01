WEB DESK: The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and deepening political cooperation.

Kallas, who also serves as the Vice-President of the European Commission, is visiting the country at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to Radio Pakistan.

The visit highlights the sustained momentum of high-level political exchanges between Islamabad and Brussels.

During her stay, the EU foreign policy chief will co-chair the eighth session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue alongside Foreign Minister Dar. The dialogue serves as the institutional pinnacle for structured, high-level discussions between the two sides, offering a framework to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Beyond the strategic dialogue, Kallas is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership. Officials confirmed she will call on the President and the Prime Minister to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and matters of mutual interest.

Diplomatic sources indicate that the discussions will focus on reinforcing the institutional mechanisms that govern Pakistan-EU relations. The meetings are also expected to touch upon pressing global issues, climate resilience, and regional stability in South Asia.

Pakistan and the European Union share a long-standing, multidimensional partnership anchored in robust economic cooperation, shared values, and a mutual commitment to multilateralism.

The EU remains one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners, driven largely by preferential trade frameworks.

Foreign Office officials stated that Islamabad deeply values its relationship with the EU. This visit is viewed by both sides as an important opportunity to find fresh avenues for collaboration while further strengthening the existing strategic partnership.