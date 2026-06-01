WEB DESK: The Punjab government has approved the deployment of 6,000 police personnel to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to assist with security arrangements for the region’s elections scheduled for June 7, according to official documents issued on Sunday.

The development comes amid allegations by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of pre-poll rigging and political interference ahead of the vote.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab police’s Assistant Inspector General (Operations), an initial contingent of 5,000 personnel was placed at the disposal of the GB police for election security duties. A subsequent notification authorised the deployment of an additional 1,000 officers.

The documents stated that the personnel would be equipped with anti-riot gear and transported to the region in buses escorted by armed police officers, according to The Nation.

Authorities were also directed to ensure that vehicles used for the journey were roadworthy and operated by drivers familiar with the mountainous terrain.

Meanwhile, PTI reiterated its concerns over what it described as “systematic pre-poll rigging” in the lead-up to the elections.

In a statement, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram accused the federal government of attempting to manipulate the electoral process through the misuse of state resources. The party alleged that government-backed elements were working to suppress opposition voices before polling day.

PTI also criticised the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission, claiming it had issued a notice to the mother of former GB chief minister Khalid Khursheed over the display of his photograph on campaign posters.

The party further alleged that election officials had pressured some candidates to distance themselves from PTI and contest the elections under the banner of government-backed parties.

In addition, PTI accused federal ministers, including Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, of remaining in the region to influence the local administration, while PTI lawmakers were allegedly being prevented from entering GB.