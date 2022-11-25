The names of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter have been revealed. On Instagram, Alia posted a picture of herself, Ranbir, and their unborn child with a jersey bearing the name Raha in the background.

Neetu Kapoor, Raha’s grandmother, is attributed by Alia with coming up with the name.”The name Raha (selected by her devoted and seasoned Dadi) has so many exquisite overtones,” she continued. In her explanation of the name’s origin, she stated that “Raha, in its purest form, signifies heavenly road; in Swahili, she is Joy, Raha is a clan in Sanskrit; it denotes rest, contentment, and relief in Bangla; peace also implies happiness, liberation, and bliss in Arabic.

And true to her name, we felt everything from the first second we held her, she said. Raha is to be praised for giving birth to our family; it feels as though our lives are only just getting begun.

On November 6, Alia and Ranbir gave birth to a girl at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital.Raha’s parents, Alia and Ranbir, announced her arrival on Instagram with the caption, “And in the finest news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a wonderful girl she is.

Our hearts are officially overflowing with love. We are blessed and devoted parents who adore Ranbir and Alia.Alia discussed bringing up her kid in the spotlight. “I have some concerns about raising a famous child. I talk about it a lot with my husband, my family, and my friends. she stated, I don’t want my child’s life to somehow be interfered with.

The Darlings actor continued, “It’s my choice to be a public figure and an actor, but maybe my child won’t choose the same path.” The actor said, “So that’s something I feel very protective about.