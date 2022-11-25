LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,039, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Friday, there were 30,630 fatalities nationwide.

As per National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 30 people nationwide tested positive with COVID-19 on the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 6,953 tests were performed in Pakistan, and 30 of those results came back positive for the illness. It was calculated that the COVID Positivity Ratio was 0.43 percent.