Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been removed from the captaincy after 8 years.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Umar said in a special conversation with Geo News that Sarfaraz Ahmed wants to take a break from the captaincy of the team himself. Coach Shane Watson will decide the new captain after consulting the team management.

According to the sources, it is believed that Riley Russo or Saud Shakeel is being considered to replace him as the captain, and the decision will be taken in the next two to four days.

Quetta Gladiators have also replaced coach Moin Khan after 8 years for PSL 9. He has been made the team director while Shane Watson has been given the coaching duties.

Nadeem Umar added that the old family of Quetta Gladiators has started coming together again, with team mentor Sir Vion Richards joining the team next week. Wish Kevin Pietersen also comes in some role with Quetta Gladiators.

It should be remembered that PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 title under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, while the Quetta Gladiators team has played the final in 2016 and 2017.