In January 2024, overseas Pakistanis remitted $2.4 billion, which is 26 percent more than last year.

According to the data released by the State Bank, during January 2024, an inflow of 2.4 billion dollars was recorded in the form of workers’ remittances, while in January 2023, foreign exchange of 1.9 billion dollars came into the country.

In terms of growth, workers’ remittances increased by 0.6% month-on-month and 26.2% year-on-year during January 2024, according to the central bank.