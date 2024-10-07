APC on Gaza is a good move, it should have been taken earlier, Wajihuddin Constitutional amendments are difficult not impossible, politicians know better, Amir Hassan
It is not possible to offer a gun in one hand and flowers in the other, Aamir Mughal
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
Actually there was no need for protest at that time, PTI made it difficult for itself,
In 2014, the conditions were different and the goals were also different, now times have changed,
According to me, PTI’s graph has fallen irreparably due to this protest,
Constitutional amendments will be done,
Differences in PTI will increase further,
Constitutional amendments will be done before the Chief Justice retires,
Maybe our predictions are wrong but the ground facts are that the problems will increase,
Justice (Rtd) Wajihauddin’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat
Mere words can make the heart happy, practical steps are needed, Wajihauddin
Only resolutions will not do anything, something should be done, Justice (R) Wajihauddin
The Muslims of Palestine have nothing to defend, they only look to the sky, Wajihauddin
There are 2 billion Muslims around the world, just boycott Israeli products, Wajihauddin
Never supported Jalsa processions, but people are dissatisfied, Wajihauddin
Why was there a need to call the army despite road closures?, Wajihauddin
There is an atmosphere of hostility in the house, there is a need to sit and talk, Wajihauddin
The situation at the borders is bad, whoever PTI wants to talk to should talk,
Domestic affairs are deteriorating day by day, this is not good for the country,
The forces are busy on the borders, political issues should be resolved,
PPP Leader Aamir Hasan’s conversation with S.K. Niazi in Sachi Baat program
It is hoped that the constitutional amendments will be approved as soon as possible,
The constitution spoke of the supremacy of the Parliament, not the KP House,
PTI leader Aamir Mughal’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat
How are you telling us to come and sit in our APC, Aamir Mughal?
Muslims around the world stand with their brothers in Gaza, Amir Mughal
PML-N should tell which constitution is there to stop those who come to protest, Amir Mughal
The government should tell that those who were coming to protest were not Pakistanis, Aamir Mughal
Government cannot stop protesting for legitimate rights, PTI leader Aamir Mughal
Ali Amin Gandapur should not have gone to KP House, it is an internal matter of the party, Aamir Mughal
Why was KP House vandalized and windows broken, Aamir Mughal
The government wants to bring institutions and people face to face by promoting provincialism, Amir Mughal
A policeman died of asthma during shelling, blamed on us, Aamir Mughal
There is full hope that the government will completely fail to make constitutional amendments,
My personal opinion is that Ali Amin Gandapur was a kidnapper who hid from the nation, Amir Mughal
PML-N leader Shazra Mansab’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat
It’s been a year since the situation in Palestine, the world is now realizing, Shazra Mansab
Pakistan’s stance on Palestine is not today’s, but before Pakistan’s creation, Shazra Mansab
All the parties in the APC had the same position that steps must be taken, Shizra Mansab