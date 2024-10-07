APC on Gaza is a good move, it should have been taken earlier, Wajihuddin Constitutional amendments are difficult not impossible, politicians know better, Amir Hassan

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Actually there was no need for protest at that time, PTI made it difficult for itself,

In 2014, the conditions were different and the goals were also different, now times have changed,

According to me, PTI’s graph has fallen irreparably due to this protest,

Constitutional amendments will be done,

Differences in PTI will increase further,

Constitutional amendments will be done before the Chief Justice retires,

Maybe our predictions are wrong but the ground facts are that the problems will increase,

Justice (Rtd) Wajihauddin’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat

APC on Gaza is a good move, it should have been taken earlier, Wajihuddin

Mere words can make the heart happy, practical steps are needed, Wajihauddin

Only resolutions will not do anything, something should be done, Justice (R) Wajihauddin

The Muslims of Palestine have nothing to defend, they only look to the sky, Wajihauddin

There are 2 billion Muslims around the world, just boycott Israeli products, Wajihauddin

Never supported Jalsa processions, but people are dissatisfied, Wajihauddin

Why was there a need to call the army despite road closures?, Wajihauddin

There is an atmosphere of hostility in the house, there is a need to sit and talk, Wajihauddin

The situation at the borders is bad, whoever PTI wants to talk to should talk,

Domestic affairs are deteriorating day by day, this is not good for the country,

The forces are busy on the borders, political issues should be resolved,

PPP Leader Aamir Hasan’s conversation with S.K. Niazi in Sachi Baat program

Constitutional amendments are difficult not impossible, politicians know better,

It is hoped that the constitutional amendments will be approved as soon as possible,

The constitution spoke of the supremacy of the Parliament, not the KP House,

PTI leader Aamir Mughal’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat

It is not possible to offer a gun in one hand and flowers in the other, Aamir Mughal

How are you telling us to come and sit in our APC, Aamir Mughal?

Muslims around the world stand with their brothers in Gaza, Amir Mughal

PML-N should tell which constitution is there to stop those who come to protest, Amir Mughal

The government should tell that those who were coming to protest were not Pakistanis, Aamir Mughal

Government cannot stop protesting for legitimate rights, PTI leader Aamir Mughal

Ali Amin Gandapur should not have gone to KP House, it is an internal matter of the party, Aamir Mughal

Why was KP House vandalized and windows broken, Aamir Mughal

The government wants to bring institutions and people face to face by promoting provincialism, Amir Mughal

A policeman died of asthma during shelling, blamed on us, Aamir Mughal

There is full hope that the government will completely fail to make constitutional amendments,

My personal opinion is that Ali Amin Gandapur was a kidnapper who hid from the nation, Amir Mughal

PML-N leader Shazra Mansab’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat

It’s been a year since the situation in Palestine, the world is now realizing, Shazra Mansab

Pakistan’s stance on Palestine is not today’s, but before Pakistan’s creation, Shazra Mansab

All the parties in the APC had the same position that steps must be taken, Shizra Mansab