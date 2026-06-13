The Prime Minister of Qatar has expressed his full support for Pakistan’s efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis and establish peace and paid tribute to Field Marshal Shahbaz Sharif.

According to Express News, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the brotherly people of Qatar. The Qatari Prime Minister also welcomed these sentiments and expressed his best wishes in return.

The Prime Minister sincerely thanked Qatar for its full support for Pakistan’s efforts to establish peace during the Gulf crisis and said that the peace agreement between the relevant parties will be ready for signing very soon.

Appreciating Pakistan’s special diplomatic and peace efforts, the Qatari Prime Minister paid tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who played a key role in effectively advancing diplomatic efforts.

He assured the Prime Minister that Qatar is proud to support Pakistan’s peace efforts and expressed hope that these steps will lead to lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for an official visit to Pakistan, which has already been agreed upon between the two leaders. The two leaders also agreed to remain in close contact.