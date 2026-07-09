The Turkish news agency claimed that Pakistan and Qatar (the mediators) have contacted the US and Iran and urged both sides to stop the war and come to the negotiating table under the agreement.
According to the Anadolu report, Pakistani government sources close to the mediation process said that Pakistan and Qatar have made fresh contacts to get the US and Iran to stop the war and return to negotiations.
Citing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the sources said that Pakistan, along with Qatar, is in contact with Washington and Tehran so that both sides can end the tension and return to negotiations under the agreement.
Pakistani sources said that what is happening at the moment was not expected, but the issues between the two sides are complex and extremely serious.
Sources said that Pakistan is confident that the current situation will not turn into a full-scale war, as both sides fully understand that a full-scale war is not in their interest.
The sources further said that given the nature of the issues on both sides, further clashes cannot be ruled out in the future.
Regarding the talks between the US and Iran, the sources said that before the latest clashes, the US and Iranian negotiators were supposed to meet in Islamabad in a week or two for technical talks, but now the situation is different.
According to the news agency, Pakistani sources said that at the moment the mediators’ top priority is to prevent tension between the two sides and Islamabad is expected to host the next round of talks soon.
The report said that the sources also admitted that the Israeli attacks in Lebanon, where the Israeli army was continuing operations, had a role in Islamabad’s failure to implement the memorandum of understanding.
The sources said that Iran was adamant that it would restore the Strait of Hormuz after the full implementation of the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, while Washington’s position was the opposite, saying that issues that have already been resolved should not be linked to unresolved issues.
It should be recalled that the presidents of Iran and the United States signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, in which both sides were given 60 days to reach a final agreement to permanently end the conflict that had been ongoing since February 2026.
Later, technical talks were held between the two sides in Switzerland and the Qatari capital Doha, and after that, talks were scheduled in Islamabad. However, before that, the two countries started attacking each other yesterday.
US President Donald Trump, speaking to the media during the NATO summit in Turkey yesterday, said that the ceasefire had ended and threatened Iran with further attacks, in response to which Iran has announced a strong response.