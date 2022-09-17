On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in Uzbekistan as Moscow looks to bolster support as its invasion of Ukraine falters.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security organization founded by Beijing and Moscow as a counterbalance to the influence exercised by the United States, is holding a summit in Samarkand, an ancient city on the Silk Road.

Prior to their summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Kazakhstan.

The US, according to China, is the “primary instigator” of the conflict in Ukraine.

On the eve of the summit, Putin and Xi are scheduled to have a private meeting. They are anticipated to talk about a variety of topics, including Taiwan and the situation in Ukraine.

In light of the current global climate, the meeting would be of “particular relevance,” according to Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov, who stated this at a news briefing in Moscow on Tuesday.

It follows the multi-pronged counteroffensive that drove back Russian forces in Ukraine and the recent escalation of hostilities between Beijing and the West over Taiwan, an island that China claims as its own.

The journey also represents Xi’s first international involvement since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

According to experts and individuals with whom we have made contact, Ukraine will be the main topic of discussion, Serdar stated.

“Russia wants China to fully support its invasion. China hasn’t offered any reliable support up to this point,” he said. “[China] claims that NATO precipitated the conflict in Ukraine, but it has not stated that the invasion is legal.”

Following conversations at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, where both Moscow and Beijing lauded a “no limits” alliance, the two leaders will meet for the second time this year.