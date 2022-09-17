One of the most significant meetings in the Central Asian region is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

On Thursday, the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of Member States (SCO-CHS) Summit will begin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, this will be the first summit to take place in person.

The president of Turkmenistan, the secretary general of the SCO, the executive director of the SCO Region Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), and other invited visitors will attend the SCO Summit.

what is SCO?

A political, economic, and security partnership of 8 countries, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has historically been headed by China and Russia.

The Shanghai Five, which was founded in 1996, changed its name to the SCO in 2001 after Uzbekistan joined. With the addition of Iran in 2021 and the accession of India and Pakistan in 2017, the SCO expanded to become one of the largest international organizations, representing almost 30% of the global GDP and 40% of the world’s population.

In the Central Asian region, where other countries have considerable interests in trade, connectivity, and resource exploitation, the SCO is regarded as one of the most significant summits.

What importance does the SCO summit in 2022 have for India?

While the leaders of the SCO will be meeting in person for the first time since the epidemic, this will just be the first of many meetings.

Putin and PM Modi will meet in private, according to the Kremlin. Since the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine, Modi and Putin will be meeting for the first time. With the US focused on the summit, the meeting will be a key balancing act for India in light of Russia’s war.

The G7’s price ceiling on Russian oil will start to take effect during the summit and the Modi-Putin meeting.