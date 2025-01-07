Popular Indian actor Allu Arjun has expressed his desire to meet a seriously injured child in the stampede incident at Hyderabad’s Scindia Theatre in the hospital. However, Hyderabad Police has directed the actor to keep the meeting secret to avoid further public unrest.

The court has directed Allu Arjun to maintain law and order inside and outside the hospital while the injured child is undergoing treatment and not to make their meeting public.

Ram Gopalpet Police Station sent a notice to the actor stating that the arrangements for their meeting were complete, but at the last minute the actor’s manager informed that Allu Arjun would not come to the hospital.

The notice also said that the police are ready to meet the injured child at any time, but the meeting must be kept secret.

A woman died and her eight-year-old son was seriously injured during the stampede at Scindia Theatre on the occasion of the release of Pushpa 2. After the incident, Allu Arjun faced severe criticism and was accused of inciting the mob.