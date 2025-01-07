Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the introduction of motorcycle mini clinics in the province while inaugurating the health clinic project in the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Project in Lahore, took a pledge from doctors to serve patients and announced that a motorcycle mini clinic would be introduced in Punjab.

She also announced the increase in the annual fund for dialysis patients from Rs 700,000 to Rs 100,000, the announcement of a project to provide insulin to top-one patients at home across Punjab, and the soon start of a project for organ implants in the province.

The Punjab Chief Minister ordered the establishment and activation of a help desk to guide patients in hospitals and said that doctors should make “saving a human life, saving the life of the entire humanity” a guideline.

He said that the doctors should ensure the maintenance, cleanliness and better arrangements of the new Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, they are also filling the shortage of nurses in hospitals and paramedical staff on motorcycles will provide initial diagnosis and treatment.

He said that paramedical staff will be in touch with doctors through telemedicine, it is heartwarming to see doctors serving the public with sincerity.

Maryam Nawaz said that there are many problems and change is not possible overnight, in addition to the population of 120 million, people from Balochistan, KP, Kashmir and Afghanistan are also benefiting from the Punjab health system.

He said that the shortage of resources and hospitals is a big challenge, about 90% of medicines are being provided free of cost in Punjab, the attitude of spending time from 9 to 5 is regrettable, this has to change.

Maryam Nawaz said that the theft of medicines, even insulin, from the hospital is very painful, the Chinese hospital authorities were surprised to hear the question about the theft of medicines.

He said that he has deployed his officers to improve the three major hospitals in Lahore, more than 7 million people have benefited from field hospitals, elderly patients do not have to go to the hospital, treatment is possible near their homes.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Clinic on Wheels is being treated in the streets and neighborhoods, I want at least one hundred thousand people to get cancer medicines for two months at home.

He said that patients from Balochistan, KP, Sindh and Azad Kashmir are being treated in Punjab, after receiving free medicines at home for two months, a Baloch patient said that he is half Baloch and half Punjabi.

He said that a new hospital is being built for cancer treatment, it is possible to treat cancer tumors with Chinese methods, the best machinery in the world will be brought to Punjab hospitals.

Maryam Nawaz said that 1250 basic health centers are being constructed and renovated in Punjab, out of which 904 have been completed, after the revamping, our hospitals will be at par with the best hospitals in the world.

He said that doctors are actually real agents of change, lend a hand in service, Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic will also provide ECG, ultrasound and other machines, CT scan and MRI machines for basic diagnosis.

The Chief Minister said that a cold chain is being set up for home delivery of insulin, the backlog of old patients is being eliminated from the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, many children were waiting for heart surgery in critical condition for three years.