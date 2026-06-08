The Punjab Home Department has finalised a comprehensive, province-wide security strategy aimed at ensuring public safety, maintaining law and order, and fostering religious harmony during the upcoming holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, official sources said on Sunday.

Under the strict administrative directives, provincial authorities have declared that only licensed processions and approved majalis will be permitted to take place, according to APP.

Organisers across all districts will be legally bound to adhere strictly to designated routes and pre-approved timetables to prevent any administrative or security lapses.

Multi-layered surveillance and strict monitoring

The newly rolled-out security framework places heavy emphasis on tech-driven and multi-layered surveillance. Key measures include the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, and the deployment of metal detectors at entry points.

Furthermore, audio-video recording of all religious gatherings will be conducted to monitor proceedings.

To fortify the security apparatus, authorities have ordered heightened vigilance along all procession routes. High-risk installations, commercial markets, and transport terminals will be placed under strict monitoring, while hotels and guest houses will undergo rigorous scrutiny.

The provincial administration also plans to utilise drone surveillance along provincial borders and riverine areas, alongside the potential deployment of signal jammers and snipers at highly sensitive locations.

Zero-tolerance policy for hate speech

Reaffirming its stance on maintaining sectarian harmony, the Home Department has directed law enforcement agencies to strictly enforce the Loudspeaker Act.

A zero-tolerance policy will be maintained against the public display of weapons, hate speech, and the dissemination of sectarian or extremist propaganda.

Cyber monitoring cells have also been placed on high alert to curb the spread of inflammatory content on social media platforms.

In tandem with the policing strategy, emergency services including public hospitals, Rescue 1122, bomb disposal squads, and fire brigades have been directed to remain on standby throughout the province.

Meanwhile, local administrations have been tasked with engaging peace committees and religious scholars to actively promote interfaith unity and tolerance during the mourning period.