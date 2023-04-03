A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan heard the case.

On the occasion of the hearing in the Supreme Court today, security was increased and only those persons were allowed to enter the Supreme Court whose cases were under hearing.

Before the commencement of the hearing, a separate petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Attorney General of Pakistan.

In the petition filed by the Attorney General, it was requested that a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial should not hear the case.

In the 7-page miscellaneous petition of the Attorney General, it has been requested that a judicial bench consisting of judges who do not hear the election notice case be formed.

The announcement of the court boycott of the government coalition

The ruling coalition had announced a boycott of the Supreme Court proceedings if the full court was not formed.

In the declaration of the ruling coalition parties after the meeting held on April 1, the ruling coalition expressed no confidence in the three-member bench and demanded that the current court proceedings be terminated by accepting the four-member majority decision.

The Supreme Court refused to listen to the lawyers of the government coalition

When the hearing started today, Pakistan People’s Party lawyer Farooq H. Naik came to the rostrum and requested that I want to say something.

The Chief Justice said that are you becoming a part of the case? Weren’t you boycotting? People’s Party lawyer Farooq H. Naik said that we did not boycott. The Chief Justice said that you should consult us and tell us, tell us in writing, even if you don’t boycott, tell us. It has come in the newspapers that PPP has also boycotted.

Farooq H. Naik said that political parties have reservations on the bench, they did not boycott. Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that he came to give arguments by boycotting, it has been said in the meeting that there is no confidence in the bench. Farooq H. Naik said that political parties think that a larger bench should be formed on this.