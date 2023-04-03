The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the law does not give anyone the authority to postpone the election, the court can only advance the date of the election. The order you are referring to has been implemented.

Justice Ijazul Hassan said that the real issue is the order of the Election Commission. The court order was binding on the Election Commission.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman said that the case was heard by a 9-member bench in the first round, the hearing order came on February 21, the details of the differences between the two judges have come to light, two judges had dismissed the petitions on the first day.

The Chief Justice said that the proceedings of the Supreme Court are for the public interest, the opinions of the judges are different, we have different views in the Supreme Court, but there is also consultation, we also have discussions apart from the bench. Jawad S Khawaja has also written his memoirs regarding this, during which Election Commission lawyer Irfan Qadir stood up from his seat and said that you should not quote him, he is a lie.

