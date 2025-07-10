Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari criticised what she termed a “fitna group” for spreading propaganda and fake news, clarifying that no audit report has so far raised questions about the tenure of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Bukhari emphasised that transparency is the hallmark of Maryam Nawaz’s administration.

She accused the former PTI-led Punjab government of misusing funds by stockpiling wheat in the name of farmers while profiting from the reserves.

She further stated that the province has seen a rapid decline in crime, with the “Dala culture” (referring to armed or gangster activity) being eliminated. The performance of Punjab’s CCD (Criminal Control Division) is being widely praised on social media, she noted, quoting the Chief Minister’s commitment that no thief or criminal would be allowed to roam freely.

Addressing political tensions, Bukhari challenged PTI founder to bring his daughter into the political discourse and warned that disruption in the name of politics would not be tolerated.

“The PTI has nothing better to do and constantly fabricates stories,” she said, adding that PTI-affiliated YouTubers even incited conflict during the India-Pakistan war narrative.

She also addressed misinformation regarding the reported meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, which she claimed was distorted by PTI for political mileage.

Concluding her remarks, Bukhari commended the Punjab government’s arrangements during Muharram, highlighting the religious harmony shown by all sects. She also shared that a delegation recently awarded CM Maryam Nawaz a Peace Award for her efforts in maintaining public order.