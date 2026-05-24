LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday announced three public holidays across the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid holidays will be observed from May 26 to 28, according to the notification.

The notification said all government offices and relevant institutions across Punjab will follow the announced holidays as per the schedule being shared.

Earlier, the KP government announced four public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, with all government offices and institutions set to remain closed across the province.