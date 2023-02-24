In order to decide the destiny of PSL matches set to take place in Lahore and Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held an emergency meeting with all PSL franchise owners on Friday.

To hold the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi, the temporary Punjab government asked PCB for PKR 500 million. For food expenses, the board has already given the Punjab government PKR 50 million.

For illumination and security requirements, the provincial government is now asking for the remaining PKR450 million. The board is currently thinking about moving the Punjab leg of PSL 8 to Karachi in order to save money on these expenses.

The meeting, which was held through video conference call, is said to have been where the PSL franchise owners gave PCB management committee Chairman Najam Sethi the last say to make the decision about the aforementioned matter.

According to Najam Sethi, giving in to the provincial government’s demand will create a bad precedent for the future and cost the board and PSL franchises money.

The PKR450 million bill proposed by the provincial government has been rejected by PSL franchises.

With the provincial government, PCB is still discussing the issue. A decision is anticipated by this evening.

In case the problem cannot be handled, tomorrow’s emergency meeting between PCB and PSL franchises would be held.