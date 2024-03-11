Lahore: The Punjab government has decided to seek the approval of the short-term budget from the assembly.

According to the sources, the meeting of the Punjab Assembly is likely to be convened next week in which the budget expenditure for the next 3 months will be approved.

The Punjab government had approved the budget for one month till March 31 in the last assembly session.

According to the sources, the finance department has started the preparation of short-term budget expenditure and after completing the preparation of the budget, a meeting of the Punjab Assembly will be called.