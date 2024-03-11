Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that people will get relief in the month of Ramadan.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz while talking to the journalists on her arrival at the Civil Secretariat said that there is no price control mechanism during Ramadan, the prices go down in the whole world during Ramadan but they go up in our country.

Chief Minister Punjab said that the people will get relief in Ramadan, but it will take time to solve the problems of governance, the team is active under the leadership of the Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, a journalist asked if there is a picture of Nawaz Sharif on the ration bag, which people are criticizing, to which Maryam Nawaz replied that whose government is it? Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz further said that whatever is required, transfer and posting will be done, and as much as necessary will be spent.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that he will not tolerate anything to destabilize the country under the guise of politics. Yesterday, I saw a video of a woman who attacked a police van and rescued people. In which country would that have happened? Is?