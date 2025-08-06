Under the Punjab government’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” project, loans have been provided to 50,000 citizens in 6 months.

According to Express News, under the Punjab government’s housing scheme ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif fulfilled the promise of “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” in six months.

“Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” loans have been provided to fifty thousand citizens. In this regard, a special ceremony was organized at the Expo Center in which Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz participated as the chief guest.

Thousands of families who took loans from all over Punjab participated in the ceremony of “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar”. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with families who built houses under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” project at the ceremony.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif shook hands with women, loved children and congratulated the people who built houses.

The rickshaw driver, while talking to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, said that there was a desire to build a house. Allah Almighty made you a means. While a woman said that the Chief Minister fulfilled the dream of a house.

“Thank you Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif” Abbedidah narrated the story of the fulfillment of the dream of Ghafoor Masih Ghar in Rawalpindi. Special Person Syed Waheed expressed his impressions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif got up from her seat and welcomed her. Maryam Nawaz Sharif also took a selfie on the woman’s request.

The Chief Minister was informed in the briefing that more than 74 billion rupees of interest-free loans are being provided for five to ten marla, in the first phase of the Apni Chhat Apni Ghar project, 99 percent loan recovery has started.

It was informed in the briefing that both installments of loans have been released to more than 37 thousand families, more than 52 thousand houses are being built, more than 74 billion rupees of loans have been given to build houses for five to ten marla.