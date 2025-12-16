Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday conducted balloting for the allocation of 720 newly constructed flats for homeless industrial workers across the province.

The chief minister formally launched the balloting process by pressing a button and congratulated the successful applicants, saying that 720 industrial workers would now become owners of ready-to-move homes. She directed the authorities to separately allocate flats to widows and persons with disabilities, exempting them from the lottery process to ensure priority and ease.

Maryam Nawaz announced that an additional 1,872 flats for industrial workers would be completed within the next 18 months under the government’s housing initiative. She also ordered that workers with special needs be provided flats on the ground floor to ensure accessibility and safety.

During the ceremony, the chief minister personally called an industrial worker, Nadeem Tahir, to congratulate him on securing a flat, advising him to keep his parents with him and attributing the success to their prayers.

She further instructed officials to complete a 700-bed bachelor hostel for workers within three months at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura. The project aims to provide affordable accommodation for unmarried workers employed in nearby industrial zones.

According to official details, 672 flats in Sundar Phase-II, 656 in Multan, and 544 in Warburton, Nankana Sahib, will also be allocated to industrial workers. Additionally, 2,000 workers in Jhang and Kamalia will receive free three-marla residential plots in newly developed labor colonies after the completion of infrastructure work.