JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to expand its ground operations in Lebanon, signalling a deeper push into Hezbollah-controlled areas despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago.

The directive comes as clashes between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group continue along the border, marking the most significant spillover of the broader regional conflict involving Iran.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had instructed the military to “expand its ground manoeuvre in Lebanon” and deepen Israel’s control over areas previously held by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said its troops had captured the historic Beaufort Castle and a strategic ridge in southern Lebanon, providing a key vantage point over parts of southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The latest advance followed one of the heaviest days of Hezbollah rocket and drone fire towards northern Israel since the April ceasefire, prompting authorities to close schools and impose restrictions in affected areas.

Israeli forces and Hezbollah have continued exchanging fire despite the truce, with the militant group increasingly relying on low-cost kamikaze drones that Israeli air defences have struggled to intercept.

Meanwhile, more than 3,370 people have been killed since the conflict escalated in March, while over 1.2 million residents have been displaced by Israeli strikes and evacuation orders, Lebanon’s authorities said. Israel says 24 soldiers and four civilians have been killed during the same period, while tens of thousands of Israelis have also been forced from their homes near the border.

The Israeli military, which already controls territory up to the Litani River, is now pushing north towards the Zaharani River, approximately 10 kilometres further into Lebanon.

As fighting intensified, the military issued fresh evacuation warnings for residents south of the Zaharani River. Lebanese state media reported that eight people were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on the village of Deir El Zahrani, while security sources said more than 40 strikes were carried out across southern Lebanon on Sunday.

The escalating violence has sparked international concern. France has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday to discuss the situation.

The renewed fighting comes despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. Earlier this month, Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend a US-brokered ceasefire by 45 days, while defence representatives from both countries met in Washington on Friday to explore a broader peace framework and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Netanyahu said Israel’s objective is to “deepen and expand” its hold over areas once controlled by Hezbollah, as pressure grows on his government to secure Israel’s northern border.