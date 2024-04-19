The way Saudi Arabia has been unfairly blamed by the PTI parliamentarian has grappled a commoner with many troubling questions with …… It is PTI vs. the government or it actually is PTI vs. the economy? (That can eventually take the form of PTI vs. the state), being the ultimate conundrum.

Amongst many qualms of PTI has been its irresponsible and toxic narrative. Despite that thee party has not endorsed this narrative of its parliamentarian, this is not something to be seen in isolation. Apparently this is a well calculated and deliberate part of the party policy : Throw mud, spit venom , poison the social fabric and when the purpose is well served disassociated itself from the narrative and become a good boy. This is not how the parties behave , this is not how the parties should behave.

PTI is a larger party. It has been in the power for a reasonable time and even now it rules one of the most important provinces of Pakistan. It is impossible to even imagine that PTI doesn’t realize the subtleties associated with the foreign affairs. Apparently this is a deliberate narrative to blackmail the state by putting its interests at stake. He message is clear: if PTI is not in the power we will eviscerate everything possible.

Unfortunately PTI has a long history challenging the economic interests of Pakistan. Need not to mention the details just recall how it behaved on every important event, be it arrival of the Chinese President or the Crown Prince of Saudia PTI behaved in a strange way.

Opposition has the right to criticize the government. Rather it is duty of the opposition. But what PTI is doing is something altogether different. At a very high pace , things are moving towards PTI vs. the Economy and the State.

PTI should realize this, the sooner the better.