Lahore: Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja says that IT is leading to the development of all sectors, so Pakistan will also be made an IT hub.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja said in her address on the second day of ITCN Isha Exhibition Expo that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision is to support business and remove all kinds of obstacles.

He said steps are being taken to promote smart apps and ecosystem in the country to increase opportunities for the youth.

Shaza Fatima further said that Pakistan is producing 10,000 IT graduates every year, the government will help the people in every way including ecosystem, policy making and provision of conducive environment while also for the development of knowledge base economy. Actions are being taken.

Exhibitors appreciated the effort to bring all information related to IT under one roof which is a positive step.

Noting that Saturday is the last day of the ITCN Isha 3-day exhibition, the organizers say that the direct exposure to IT stakeholders will be very beneficial for the participants.