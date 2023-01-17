KARACHI: Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), has been charged with unlawfully opening a vote box during Karachi’s local elections.

This development happened when a video of Naqvi releasing the box seals at a voting location in Union Council (UC) 2’s Municipal Committee Jinnah went viral on social media.

After arguing that the vote box seals could be loosened without breaking them, the PTI leader demonstrated the act.

A case against Mr. Naqvi has been opened at the Solider Bazar police station in response to the presiding officer’s allegation after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) later took notice of the occurrence.

In Karachi, the PPP obtained 94 seats, followed by the JI with 86 seats and the PTI with 40 seats, according to the results made public by ECP.

According to the ECP’s records, the PPP won 76 seats in Hyderabad, the PTI 37, Independents 8, TLP 2, and JI 1. 28 seats are yet to have their results announced.