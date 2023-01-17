Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on January 22, according to reports.

Maryam’s visit to her hometown serves as a prelude to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s trip back to Pakistan. According to sources, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, the party’s chief organiser, informed the party leaders that they will return to the nation this month (January) and actively take part in the election campaign.

On January 13, PM Shehbaz spoke with Nawaz Sharif on the phone and presided over a meeting of senior party officials at his home to talk about the political climate in Punjab.

In the meantime, Nawaz Sharif will return as soon as the attorneys have finished their work to give him legal protection, according to Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, who was speaking during a show.

According to media sources, Maryam Nawaz’s decision to rejoin politics was made by the party’s senior leadership. She has been given crucial responsibilities for the mobilisation of PML-N workers by her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam will visit Punjab and meet with top officials. It is important to note that Maryam had a throat operation in Switzerland. She left London, where she had been staying with her father and brothers, and travelled to Geneva.

In November of last year, amidst political unrest in Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif travelled to five countries in Europe with his daughter Maryam and other family members. The family travelled to various nations in Europe for ten days.