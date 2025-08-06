Islamabad:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the party’s protest movement’s second phase would be held on August 14 — the country’s independence day.”The second phase of our protest will be on August 14, then we will go to Sindh,” Qaiser said in Swabi late Tuesday night as the party took to the streets to mark the second anniversary of party founder Imran Khan’s incarceration and demand his release.A day earlier, police arrested more than 240 opposition party activists, with at least 122 arrested trying to block roads and threatening law and order in Lahore, said Deputy Inspector General of police Faisal Kamran.

A PTI supporter is being detained by police officers during a nationwide protest demanding Imran Khan’s release, on the second anniversary of his jailing, in Lahore on August 5, 2025. — ReutersThe remainder were picked up in overnight raids in the province, two security officials said. Party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari said over 200 activists were detained in Lahore alone.At least seven members of the Punjab Assembly were also arrested in Lahore, AFP reported, quoting Zulfikar Bukhari.

The police, however, released the PTI lawmakers in the evening.In a statement, the Punjab police said that Deputy Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Moeen Riaz Qureshi, MPs Farrukh Javed Moon, Khawaja Salahuddin, Shoaib Amir, Amanullah Khan, and Iqbal Khattak, had been released.

A police officer fires teargas to disperse PTI supporters during a nationwide protest demanding Khan’s release on the second anniversary of his jailing, in Karachi on August 5, 2025. — ReutersRehana Dar, who was among those detained from outside Aiwan-e-Adal, was released, the PTI central media cell confirmed.