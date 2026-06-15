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Pakistan to host Iran-US deal signing ceremony in Geneva

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: June 15, 2026

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Pakistan to host Iran-US deal signing ceremony in Geneva

Islamabad : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Pakistan will host the much-awaited Iran-US deal signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The signing will take place on the blessed day of Friday, June 19, in Geneva, and Pakistan will host it, the prime minister told the National Assembly, congratulating the nation and the global community.

PM Shehbaz also noted that Washington which started the war along with Israel against Iran in February and Tehran have agreed to cease hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

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Latest News

Pakistan to host Iran-US deal signing ceremony in Geneva

Published: June 15, 2026

Link copied!
Pakistan to host Iran-US deal signing ceremony in Geneva

Islamabad : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Pakistan will host the much-awaited Iran-US deal signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The signing will take place on the blessed day of Friday, June 19, in Geneva, and Pakistan will host it, the prime minister told the National Assembly, congratulating the nation and the global community.

PM Shehbaz also noted that Washington which started the war along with Israel against Iran in February and Tehran have agreed to cease hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

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