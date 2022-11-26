LAHORE: Rallies from all over the nation are making their way to Rawalpindi, a garrison city, to continue the PTI’s long march in an effort to put pressure on the administration to call new elections.

The PTI leader will also re-join the significant demonstration in his first public outing following an attempted murder earlier last month, when he was shot after his long march was ambushed near Wazirabad, a city in Punjab. Since that time, he has been speaking to the protesters over a video link before he put a stop to the “Haqeeqi Azadi” march till November 26.

Convoys travelling toward the Rawalpindi for the jalsa can be seen in a number of videos that the PTI has posted on its official Twitter account. As party members eagerly await to hear from their leader Imran Khan, a sizable convoy can be seen departing Gilgit-Baltistan for the Pindi Jalsa.

People belonging to all walks of life in Gilgit-Baltistan responding to the call of Imran Khanleft for #PindiJalsa

Video via @Irfanglt#چلو_چلو_پنڈی_چلو pic.twitter.com/RDcaKlsJsQ — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 26, 2022

MPA Zain Hussain Qureshi is driving the convoys toward Rawalpind from South Punjab.

In a video announcement, former federal minister Shehreyar Afridi stated that protests from northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will converge on highways at 9:00am, with Mahmood Khan, the chief minister of KP, leading the marches.

A convoy of the Insaf Youth Wing has arrived in Rawalpindi as protests from the Punjab capital continue to travel to Islamabad’s neighbouring city.

Venue Moved from Faizabad to Rehmanabad

The PTI has once more altered the location of the rally from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road, and Imran Khan’s helicopter will land there before he travels to the rally’s location from there.

The PTI has been asked to comply with the event’s requirements, the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi said, adding that permission to hold public meeting in Rehmanabad has been granted.

The party had originally planned to hold the power show in Faizabad.