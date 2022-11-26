ISLAMABAD: Due to road closures caused by Pakistan Tehreek-e-(PTI) Insaf’s power display in Rawalpindi today, police in the capital city have released a comprehensive traffic plan for commuters (Friday).

There is now a detour for traffic from Rawat T Cross to Rawalpindi Peshawar Road, the Islamabad police announced in a series of Tweets, adding that traffic from Rawat T Cross can enter the capital.

Traffic Alert! 7:00 AM Rawat T Cross

Diversion placed for traffic moving from Rawat T Cross to Rawalpindi Peshawar Road. Traffic From Rawat T Cross can enter Islamabad (1 Row is Open). Koral

Traffic From Islamabad Expressway to RWP can use old airport road (1 Row is open)

⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) November 26, 2022

According to the statement, traffic travelling from the Islamabad Expressway to Rawalpindi can utilise the old airport route because it has one row available while noting that the Islamabad Expressway is closed at Koral Stop.

Faizabad IJP Road, Murree Road, and Rawalpindi’s loops are all closed, while the Islamabad Highway’s underpass is open.

The police reported that IJP Road is closed at the 9th Avenue light heading toward Faizabad and that 26 Number Chungi is open to traffic. The Srinagar Highway connects the motorway and Islamabad Airport for commuters.

Traffic has been rerouted from Faizabad to the Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road Rawalpindi from both sides of the road.

Additionally, Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk are the only points of entry and exit into the Red Zone.

Alternate routes include Margallah Road and Ayub Chowk, according to the tweet.The Faizabad Bus Terminal is closed for traffic, it added, adding that Serena Chowk access is open for one lane but exit is fully closed.

PTI has also provided a road map for party members and supporters to follow in order to get to Jalsa Point in the garrison city.