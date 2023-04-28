LAHORE: According to sources, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has prohibited Farrukh Habib, a former state minister and prominent member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from travelling abroad.

According to the reports, Habib was being stopped by the agency while travelling on a Pakistan International Airlines trip to Dubai.

As per authorities at the airport, the reason the man was stopped was since his name was on the stop list.

The FIA’s attempt to “arrest” Habib failed, and he fled the PTI leader Farrukh Habib is prohibited by FIA from travelling to Dubai.

“Facism at its peak”

The PTI leader later revealed via Twitter that he was going to visit a relative who was having liver transplant surgery abroad.

فسطائیت اور فاشسزم عروج پر ہے

اپنے فیملی ممبر جن کا لیور transplant ملک سے باہر ہورہا ہے ان کی عیادت کے لئے ملک سے باہر جارہا تھا تو FIA امیگریشن نے روک دیا۔ میرا پاسپورٹ اور hand carry ان کے پاس موجود ہے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 28, 2023

He added that fascism was at its peak and that they had both my handbag and passport.