After the drama series Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay in 2021, Mahira Khan will be seen on TV once more. On Instagram, the star revealed the name of her return project, Razia.

On the photo-sharing app on Thursday, Khan pleasantly surprised her audience by posting an image of her new persona. “Razia. Express Entertainment will be launching soon, she captioned. Mahira Khan was pictured sitting in a fair or amusement park with her back to the camera and displaying the vibrant paranda in her hair.

The name of the campaign was made clear in the second image, which showed colourful bracelets. Filming on the project will begin in June. There are still several unknowns regarding the actors, release dates, and creative team. It appears that Khan will be portraying a sassy Punjabi woman in the drama, and fans are anxiously anticipating it!

In addition, Khan will collaborate once more with Humayun Saeed on the film Aaj Rung Hai. The drama, which is directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Zanjabeel Asim, marks Khan and Saeed’s second on-screen collaboration following Farhat Ishtiaq’s Bin Roye.

Khan most recently appeared with Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick in Bilal Lashari’s landmark film The Legend of Maula Jatt. The cult hit went on to earn Pakistan’s most successful movie ever.