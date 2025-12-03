Asif Mahmood
The biggest enemy of PTI is PTI itself. If the party has sunk to this point it is by its own hand and whatever crises await it ahead will also be of its own making. Anyone doubting this should simply look at how the recent meeting between Imran Khan and his sister was spun by PTI.
PTI demanded meetings on humanitarian grounds. Yet after getting that concession it used the opportunity to spread more hatred division and destabilisation. If this trend continues the state may tighten the policy on family visits. And if it does PTI will again blame the system when the truth is that it will only be suffering from its own recklessness.
A routine family visit protected under law was misused. The noise made around it exposed the mindset. It was not heroism. It was a deal based meeting. If chest thumping rhetoric could earn such meetings then the Chief Minister of KP would have secured one long ago.
A prisoner has the right to meet family. The court had clearly stated that this would be allowed but no political statements would follow. Yet what did PTI do. Not only did it issue political statements but it released poisonous rhetoric bordering on hostility against the state. This is the dangerous slope that PTI has created. Its narrative has erased the line between opposing a government and opposing the state.
Imran Khan’s recent tweet confirmed where things are going. If these meetings continue then the toxic messaging will also continue. Now the responsibility lies on the government and judiciary. Will the state allow a convicted or under trial prisoner to issue incendiary political statements from prison or will it impose lawful restrictions. This is no longer a question of political disagreement. This is agitation and incitement.
The party has repeatedly undermined its own position. Instead of behaving responsibly and showing that dialogue and restraint are possible it prefers confrontation theatrics and self inflicted wounds. Every time it gains a concession it abuses it and then complains of oppression when consequences follow.
If family meetings are further restricted PTI will once again cry victimhood. Yet the reality will remain simple PTI remains its own enemy.۔
