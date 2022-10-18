KHARAN: On Tuesday, the Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) gunned down four terrorists in the Kharan district of Balochistan.

Four alleged terrorists were killed as a consequence of an exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, according to CTD authorities, who claimed that the security forces had responded to a tip-off in the lower forest region of Kharan.

After the operation, weapons and ammunition that had been in the alleged terrorists’ possession were found. Further inquiries are being conducted, according to officials, who claim that the dead terrorists were also responsible for attacks on Noshki FC camp and other targets in Kharan and the surrounding areas.