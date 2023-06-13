ISLAMABAD: In his intense remarks, former prime minister and PTI chairman made derogatory remarks about a senior intelligence official.

Khan, who has been charged in more than 100 cases since losing his position as prime minister, acknowledged that he lacked evidence to charge the senior army officer. On Monday, the populist leader accused the senior army officers in front of a joint investigation team (JIT).

At the Islamabad Police DIG office, where the FIR was read out and clips of the former premier making accusations against army personnel, including his assassination plot, were played to him, investigators questioned the PTI head.

The controversial politician owned the entire material of the videos. When asked if allegations against army personnel were backed up by any proof, the former PM responded negatively. He also responded negatively when asked by investigators whether top army leaders had directly intimidated him.

The PTI leader said that someone had informed him of the army officer’s ruse. Do you have any evidence or proof? When questioned by the detectives, he once more said no. The PTI head announced the appointment of a senior intelligence official during a press conference.

Investigations were later documented on paper with the departed prime minister’s signature.