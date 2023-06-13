Islamabad: Former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi was arrested by Islamabad police from outside the judicial complex in other cases.

Barrister Qasim Abbasi, the lawyer of Ali Afzal Sahi, said that the court has extended the interim bail of Ali Afzal in the Golra police station case till July 3.

He said that Ali Afzal had appeared in the court of Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, but the former provincial minister was arrested on his return from the judicial complex after the appearance.

On the occasion of Chairman PTI’s appearance, a case has been registered against the former provincial minister under the Terrorism Act in the Golra police station.