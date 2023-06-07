Quetta: A case of murder of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar has been registered against PTI Chairman.

According to police sources, Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq was killed in Quetta yesterday, whose case has been registered at Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station. has been done.

It should be noted that Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed by unknown persons on Airport Road Alamo Chowk in Quetta yesterday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta Tarar had told in the press conference that lawyer Abdul Razzaq was the lawyer and petitioner in the high treason case against Chairman PTI.