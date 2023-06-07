PESHAWAR: On Wednesday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued a ruling releasing PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, who had been detained in accordance with 3MPO.

Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Muhammad Atiq Shah, who made up the two-person bench, issued the decision that had been reserved previously and granted his release in exchange for surety bonds in the amount of Rs100,000.

However, the court also accepted the petitions of other people who had been arrested under the 3MPO.

Earlier, Mr. Khan was taken back into custody from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Ali Muhammad Khan has been released following the conclusion of his time in jail, according to the jail administration. On the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) judgement, Ali Muhammad has been released from custody.