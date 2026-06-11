ISLAMABAD: The issue of high taxes on mobile phones imposed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was raised in the National Assembly on Wednesday, with lawmakers calling for a reduction in duties to make digital access more affordable for the public.

Call to treat mobile phones as essential devices

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Qasim Gilani urged the government to revisit the existing taxation policy on mobile phones, arguing that such devices are no longer luxury items but an essential necessity of modern life. He launched a symbolic campaign inside the House, displaying placards advocating for a cut in PTA taxes.

Gilani stated that mobile phones play a crucial role in education, business, and everyday communication, and that heavy taxation was creating barriers for ordinary citizens, particularly students and low-income groups.

He emphasised that reducing taxes would help bridge the digital divide and improve access to information and services.

Minister supports call for review of tax policy

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja also showed support for the initiative by joining lawmakers in displaying placards in the House.

The slogan on the placards read: “Mobile phones are a necessity, not a luxury,” reflecting growing concern over affordability and access.

The minister’s participation added momentum to the discussion, as members across party lines acknowledged the importance of mobile connectivity in a rapidly digitising economy.

Lawmakers urged the government to consider a comprehensive review of PTA-related taxes to ensure broader public access to digital tools and services.