The positive trend continued as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened for trade on Monday.

The PSX carried last week’s momentum into the current week as the KSE-100 index saw a 345-point rise in the early morning trade to 78,833.

After a rollercoaster last week, the KSE-100 index increased by 138 points on Friday as the PSX closed at 78,488 points.

Meanwhile, Pak rupee also carried trend from the past week and gained strength against US dollar in interbank trade on Monday.

Rupee gained four paisas against the greenback to 278.50 early morning.