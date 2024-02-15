The official anthem of the ninth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been released.

Pakistan Cricket Board has released PSL 9’s Anthem Kuhl Ke Khel’ sung by famous singer Ali Zafar.

Along with Ali Zafar, singer Aima Baig has created the magic of voice in Anthem.

It should be noted that the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League matches will be played in four cities Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi from February 17.

The final of the event will be held on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.