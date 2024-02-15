ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government may increase the price of petrol and diesel after the exchange adjustment for the next 15 days starting from February 16, 2024.

Official sources told The News that the significant increase in the prices of petroleum products is due to the constant attacks by the Houthis on the movement of oil tankers and other vessels in the Red Sea.

However, without the exchange adjustment, petrol prices are likely to increase by Rs 1.97 per liter with the ex-depot sale price rising to Rs 274.86 per liter from Rs 272.89 per liter.

Similarly, without exchange adjustment, diesel price is likely to increase by Rs 9.20 per liter from Rs 278.96 to Rs 288.16 per liter.

Kerosene prices are also likely to increase by Rs 1.57 per liter from Rs 186.62 per liter to Rs 188.19 per liter if the dollar-rupee exchange rate is not adjusted.

According to official sources, the caretaker government may increase the price of petrol by Rs 1.47 per liter and the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 7.50 per liter after the exchange adjustment.