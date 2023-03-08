Due to injury, Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will not play in Wednesday’s matchup against Peshawar Zalmi.

In Sarfaraz’s absence today, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will be the team’s captain.

In the meantime, Islamabad-based Gladiators team member Bismillah Khan, a wicketkeeper from Quetta, has joined the team and will play in today’s game.

In their most recent match against Karachi Kings, Sarfaraz attempted to field Naseem Shah’s 142 kph delivery but hurt his finger in the process.

The Gladiators’ captain left the field with a finger injury in the 16th over, and Umar Akmal took over as wicketkeeper.

When the Gladiators were down 5 when Sarfaraz entered the batting order, he still managed to score 29 off 25 balls.

The damaged finger of the wicketkeeper continues to hurt.